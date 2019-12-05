Dark Mode’ of WhatsApp gets a big update before its launch

It is reported that the much awaited ‘Dark Mode’ feature of WhatsApp is getting updated before its official launch.

The Dark Mode theme of WhatsApp will be automatically enabled or disabled depending upon user’s Battery Saver Settings. This was reported by WABetainfo. The new update will replace the old ‘System default option for unsupported Android versions’.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, the users will get three options -” Set by battery saver, light and dark”.

Dark Theme ‘set by battery saver’ will be available to uses running Android 9 and older versions. Users using Android 10 will have the old ‘System Default’ option wherein the app automatically changes the colour scheme depending upon the device scheme chosen by user.

The popular social media platform owned by Facebook is also working on other new options like self-destructing messages, multiple device support, hide muted status and more.