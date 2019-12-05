Google launches new feature’ ‘Focus Mode’

Google has launched its new Digital Wellbeing feature named ‘Focus Mode’. The feature will be available in all devices supporting Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.

The new feature allows a user to turn off distractions such as social media updates or email notifications until they want to focus on a particular task.

The feature also comes with a scheduling feature. And this scheduling feature will allow a user to continually block up notifications for the days and times of choice. There is also a new break option that let a user to use the silenced apps for a specific time before you go back work again.