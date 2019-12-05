“I have never tasted an onion”says another union minister

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman now another union minister come claiming that had never ate onion. Union Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey has on Thursday claimed that he is a vegetarian and has never eaten onions.

” I am a vegetarian, i have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation of onions” said the minister.

#WATCH "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions," says Union Minister Ashwini Choubey pic.twitter.com/cubekfUrYW — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday the remark of Nirmala Sitharaman that she did not eat much of onion and garlic , has ignited controversy. Senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram has come mocking at Nirmala Sitharaman that she eat avocado.