Modi Govt issues draft notification on linking of mobile numbers with vehicles

Modi Govt on Wednesday issued a draft notification on the linking of mobile numbers with vehicles. As per the notification, is in favour of “mandatory linkage” of one’s mobile number with the vehicle – four-wheeler, three-wheeler or two-wheeler – owned by the person by April 1, 2020.

The Centre has invited public comments over the draft notification for the next 30 days. Subsequently, an order is expected to be issued based on the feedback received by the Road Transport Ministry. The notification also comes on a day when the Cabinet cleared the Personal Data Protection 2019 which will regulate the use of personal data by public and private entities.

The mobile numbers and other personal data of users are collected primarily during the issuance of vehicle registration certificates (RC) and driver licences (DL). The data is to be maintained at two platforms – Sarathi and Vahan.