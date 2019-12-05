” People are not in the mood of BJP’s ‘ghar wapsi'”: Shiv Sena mock BJP

Shiv Sena, the former ally of BJP has come mocking BJP. The ruling party in Maharashtra has cast serous doubts over the BJP’s return to power in Jharkhand where the election process is going on.

In an editorial written on Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the saffron party who took over the ruling of Maharashtra from BJP with the help of NCP and Congress has mocked the Raghubar Das led BJP government in Jharkhand.

” The ruling BJP might have fought the the last Assembly election with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), but now both the allies are contesting alone”, said the editorial in Saamana.

” Therefore, BJP is seen struggling with serious difficulties in the electoral arena. People there are not in the mood of their ‘ghar wapsi’”, it added.

The election for 81 member Jharkhand Assembly has started from November 30. The election will be held in five phases. The counting of votes will take place in December 23.