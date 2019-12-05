Sunny Leone’s day out : See pics

Former adult film star Sunny Leone is one of the most googled personality in the world. The busy actress is also a passionate mother too. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber has three kids.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber has three kids. Sunny Leone made everybody surprised when she adopted a girl child from latur. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child from Latur in July 2017.

The girl was named Nisha Kaur Weber. After eight months the couple had announced the birth of twin boys Asher Singh weber and Noah Singh Weber. The twin boys were born through surrogacy.

Sunny Leone born to Indian parents in Canada has been named ‘Penthouse pet of the year ‘ in 2003. She entered the Bollywood film industry in 2012. She has also participated in the television reality show ‘Big Boss’.