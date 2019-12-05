Venkat Prabhu to team up with Raghava Lawrence

Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has confirmed that his next film will be with Raghava Lawrence. This is the first time that the duo is teaming up. But Venkat Prabhu also made it clear that the duo is teaming up for not a horror film.

Venkat Prabhu on December 4 shared a picture with Raghava Lawrence. ” We have been talking about doing a project for a while though we could not zero in on the right script. Eventually, I worked on an idea and Lawrence liked it. I wanted to show him in a different light, in a way that audiences have not seen him before. All I can say for now is that it will be an out-and out entertainer. A new genre for me, too”, Venkat Prabhu said to a national media.

Raghava Lawrence is busi directing his first Hindi film named ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. The film is a remake of his Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ and Akshay kumar is playing the lead role in the film.