Veteran Sharjah Police Photographer returns to his homeland- Kerala, after 30 years of service

Jagadeesh Panicker who served Sharjah police as an in-house photographer for 35 years now returns to his homeland, Kerala in South India.Mr.Jagadeesh hails from Konni in Pathanamthitta a mountainous district on the Western Ghats.

Sharjah police arranged a farewell ceremony to honor his outstanding service and Second-in charge of Sharjah Police, Muhammed bin Khalid al Biyaas awarded a medal and certificate to him. Mr, Jagadeesh arrived at Sharjah 40 years before and is in Sharjah police as a photographer at the CID-Crime department and received many accolades for his service during the long tenure.

Thanking the Police force and the pleasant memories piled for over 40 years from Sharjah Jagadeesh said he is humbled by the love and affection he enjoyed from natives of Sharjah and UAE.