Nokia ‘Smart TV’ with 55-inch 4K screen launched in India: Know price, features

The Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K screen was launched in India. The smart TV was launched in India by e-commerce platform Flipkart on Thursday.

The smart TV will be available on the e-commerce platform from December 10. Flipkart will also provide complete TV protection for Nokia-branded smart Tvs. This is available at a launch price of Rs.999.

Official launch page for Nokia Smart TV says 10th December start of sale https://t.co/UjhFk8uD7E pic.twitter.com/vcvFpwuSn7 — NokiaMob (@NokiamobBlog) December 4, 2019

The TV is powered by 24 watt built-in speakers, ‘DTS TruSurrond’ and Dolby Audio. These all will enhance the audio experience. The acoustics of the Nokia Smart Tv has been designed and engineered by JBL.

The Tv comes with Android 9.0 Operating system. It also come with a quad-core processor and 2.25 GB RAM and 160 GB ROM. The visuals of the TV are bolstered with ‘MEMC’ technology.

The TV is priced at Rs. 41,999 at India.