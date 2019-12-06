Rajini and Kamal to team-up with kaithi director

Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ released on Diwali has gained critical acclaims and was a huge blockbuster. The director of the film Logesh Kanagaraj is busy in shooting of his new film with Tamil superstar Vijay.

But the latest buzz is that the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema is teaming up with Lokesh. it is reported that Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth will team up again in Logesh’s next film.

Earlier on December 2 Logesh has signed agreement with Rajkamal film the production company of Kamal Hassan. It is reported that in this film Kamal and Rajini will act in lead roles.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan acted together in a Bollywood movie ‘Giraftaar’ last time. The film was released around 35 years ago.