Arrested students are Maoists’, confirms Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the two students arrested under UAPA act in Kozhikode – Allan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal- were Maoists. He said this in a press conference on Saturday.

Allan and Thaha are Maoists. This fact has been confirmed in the investigation. They are not CPM members , said Pinarayi.

Allan and Thaha were arrested by Kerala police on November 1. The police has seized Maoist literatures from their houses. The police has later imposed UAPA against both of them. There had been widespread protests against the arrest of both. Earlier government has claimed that will review the UAPA imposed against them.