Bollywood film ‘Gully Boy’ selected as best feature film at Asian Academy award

Bollywood film ‘Gully Boy’ directed by Zoya Akhtar has been won the Best Feature Film Award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. The news was shared by the director on the social media.

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been received critical accolades after the film was released this year. The film which attained a cult-classic status was a blockbuster at the box-office too.

Gully Boy was also received a nomination for the 92nd Oscar Awards. The film has also screened at Berlin Film Festival and also won Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainments in association with Tiger Baby.