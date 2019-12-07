Huge blast in Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured

One person died and at least five others were injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s Lahore city.

The blast occurred in Lahore’s township area. Local media reports quoting rescue personnel say injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The cause of the blast is not known as of now. The security personnel and law enforcement agencies have reached the scene.