Kerala rights of Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ bagged by Kalpaka films

The Kerala rights of yet to release Tamil film ‘Darbar’ of Superstar Rajinikanth has been bagged by Kalpaka films owned by KTC group. The film directed by A.R.Murugadoss is touted to be a investigative mass thriller.

Rajinikanth portrays the role of dashing cop in the film. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film.

Rajinikanth has high hopes about the film which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. ” Lyca Productions is bankrolling three biggies. For sure, ‘Indian2’ will be a big hit. many tried to recreate the magic of Ponniyin Selvan. Finally, the dream project is materialising. A.R.Murugadoss’s ‘Darbar’ is also a confirm super hit”, said Rajinikanth.