“Mumbai attacks mastermind enjoying Pakistan’s hospitality”, says India

India on Friday said that there is a feeling among the international community that Pakistan is not being serious in taking action against the perpetrators of the ghastly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, despite the fact that its mastermind, Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, is “enjoying” Islamabad’s hospitality and roaming around “freely”.

“We all know who were the perpetrators in the attack and we all know who is the mastermind is. We are aware that the mastermind is roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan’s hospitality. We have shared all the evidence with them. It is Pakistan’s responsibility to take action. They have shied away in the past citing different excuses which are not working. In the global community, there is a feeling that Pakistan is not serious in taking action against those involved in the Mumbai attacks,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai had come to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India’s financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.