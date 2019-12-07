PM Modi asks citizens to contribute on Armed Forces Flag Day

PM Narendra Modi asked citizens to pitch in for those in the military on Armed Forces Flag Day. The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of soldiers, airmen and sailors who fought on the borders to keep the country safe.

On this day, funds are collected for the welfare of war widows, children of those killed in action, war-disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen.

“On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families.