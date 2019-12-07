‘Six’: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s mass action thriller: details inside

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph has announced his new film with Mohanlal earlier. The film is said to be titled as ‘Six’. The film will be a big budget film.

The actor-director duo’s first film ‘Drishyam’ was the first ever Malayalam film to cross the 50 crore mark.

Now a few more details about the film has been announced by the filmmaker. The film will about six murders that took place in six countries in six years.

As per Jeethu the upcoming film will be mass entertainer and will not be on the lines of Drishyam. The mass movie which is also an action thriller will not be in the conventional style.

” It is definitely no another Drishyam. I am planning to make it a mass movie, though not in the so called conventional style. it will be an action thriller with a realistic touch. The story is set in several countries, which makes it a big budget movies. Trisha plays Mohanlal’s wife”, said Jeethu.