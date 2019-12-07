Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant, surrendered

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant wanted by the security forces has been surrendered before the BSF in Kashmir. The terrorist identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Wani was surrendered unconditionally before the Border Security Force on Saturday.

Wani aged 34 belongs to Braw Bandana area of pulwama district.

he was wanted by the security forces in connection with an encounter between terrorists and security forces which took place in Drabgam in Pulwama on November 25. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter. The encounter began as the militants fired at a security aid post. Wani was the driver of the vehicle in which the militants were travelling.