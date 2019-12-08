DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

67-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl

Dec 8, 2019, 06:06 pm IST
The Maharashtra police has arrested a 67-year-old man sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl. The shocking incident took place in Pimpri area in Pune, Maharashtra on December 6.

The police has registered a FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

