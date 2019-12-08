India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: India set victory target of 171

In cricket, team India has set a victory target of 171 in the 2nd T20I against West Indies in the Greenfield stadium in Trivandrum. Team India finished batting at 170 in 20 overs losing 7 wickets.

West Indies won the toss and opted bowling first. For India Shivam Dube scored 54 runs in 30 balls. Rishabh Pant scored 33 runs in 22 balls.

For West Indies . Kesrick Williams and Hayden Walsh picked 2 wickets each. Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre and Jason Holder got one wicket each.

India defeated the visitors by six wickets in the first match at Hyderabad on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T-20 series.