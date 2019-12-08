India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: West Indies win by 8 wickets

In cricket, West Indies defeated India by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield stadium in Trivandrum. India has set a victory target of 171 i. Team India finished batting at 170 in 20 overs losing 7 wickets.

For the visitors Lendl Simmons scored 67 runs in 45 balls. Evin Lewis give back up to Simmons by scoring 40 runs in 35 balls. Windies crossed the victory target 19.3 overs by scoring 173 runs by losing only 2 wickets.

West Indies won the toss and opted bowling first. For India Shivam Dube scored 54 runs in 30 balls. Rishabh Pant scored 33 runs in 22 balls.

For West Indies . Kesrick Williams and Hayden Walsh picked 2 wickets each. Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre and Jason Holder got one wicket each.

India defeated the visitors by six wickets in the first match at Hyderabad on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T-20 series.