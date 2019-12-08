‘India won’t recover from economic slowdown as long as BJP is in power’, claims P.Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former union finance minister P.Chidambaram has continued his severe attack against the Narendra Modi led union government. Chidamabaram who was in Tihar jail for INX media scam has been on released on bail after 105 days.

Chidambaram claimed that India won’t recover from economic slowdown as long as BJP is in power.

” They are pushing the economy down a deep abyss. The GDP forecast has come down from 8% to 4.5%. But the former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government Aravind Subramanian had put it 3.5%. The country’s economy is going on a tailspin”, said Chidambaram at Chennai.

” Freedom of expression and thoughts is now being crushed down ruthlessly. As I am speaking now, 75 lakh people in Kashmir valley are denied their freedom. … The nation is pushed down the path where it is moving towards regressive, backward right wing fascism” added he.

Chidambaram said that the nation should learn lesson from the South on how to fight BJP. ”The south has steadfastly rejected BJP. And it is Tamil Nadu that had resoutely stopped its advance… Only when other state follow the example of Tamil nadu, there is scope for change and it will come, claimed Chidambaram.