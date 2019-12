Malayalam filmmaker Shafi is all set to direct a Mohanlal film. This will be the first collaboration of the hit maker with Mohanlal.

The film will be penned by actor-writer Vishnu Unnikrishnan. The film is supposed to be comedy film. The film will be bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Vaishakh Rajan. The film will hit screens next year.

Mohanlal has completed the shooting of ‘Big Brother’ directed by Siddique recently.