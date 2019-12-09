Imran Khan to receive Bahrain’s highest civilian award

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civil award during an upcoming visit to the Gulf state, the media reportedy.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulifkar Bukhari told the media that Khan will be awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in a special ceremony, reports The News International.

In August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred the same award by the Kin.The premier would meet his counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the visit. He will also participate in Bahrain’s national day celebrations.

A senior official of the Bahrain government, during his visit to Islamabad in August, had extended an invitation to Khan on behalf of his Bahrainian counterpart.

The Prime Minister will undertake a three-country tour from December 15, with Bahrain as his first stop. He will also travel to Geneva to attend a conference on refugees, while, Malayisa will be his last stop.