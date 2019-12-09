Man arrested for trying to steal onions from grocery shop

A man was arrested by police on Monday for trying to steal 2 Kg onions from a grocery shop. The incident took place in Madurai and Abdul Rahman, the accused is now cooling heels under police arrest. What’s more, Rahman was friends with the grocery store owner.The very first thing a thief would need to do is to distract store attendants so that a quick slight of hand will make the theft possible. Rahman thought of a plan. He planned to lie to store attendant that the shop owner owed him money. Rahman thought that as the attendant would ask shopowner for his permission over phone, he would steal the onions.

Abdul Rahaman went to the store. Told the attendant that the shop owner owed him money and while attendant spoke with the owner for permission to hand over the amount, stole 2 Kg onionsThe theft seemed to have been successful. But as the shopowner (Rahman’s friend) came back, his gut told him that something was amiss and he checked CCTC footage. And there was Abdul Rahman, found doing the deed. Shopowner then scanned some more footage and found out that Abdul Rahman had been stealing things from his shop in past.

The owner then lodged a police complaint after which the arrest was made. Police are investigating further.