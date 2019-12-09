MS Dhoni to produce TV show on army officers

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set for another challenge as he decides to go behind the lens. Dhoni is all set to produce his maiden television show, an anthology telling stories of decorated army officers. Studionext in collaboration with Dhoni, who holds an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, will bring forward the unique anthology of episodic stories. The show will bring to life the story of brave army officers, who have been honoured with the Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.

“During his sabbatical from sports, Dhoni spent a lot of time with army officers. He even went on to complete a two-week stint with India’s Territorial Army. That’s how he got to know more about the brave soldiers. He understood the soldiers and their families’ hardships. Wanting to bring their story to the fore, Dhoni decided to bankroll this project.”

“The show will narrate stories of the brave Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees. With compelling stories and intriguing content on board, the show is slated for a 2020 release,” a source close to Dhoni was quoted by Indian Express.

According to a report, the TV series will tell personal stories of military officers as Dhoni wants to bring the journey of people serving the country into the limelight through his show.

At present, the show is being scripted, and the team is sorting out the formalities to get the shooting started.