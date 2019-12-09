Shiv Sena which has turned to a secular party after grabbing power by making an alliance with Congress and NCp has come forward criticizing BJP led union government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Sena accused that BJP of attempting an “invisible partition” of Hindus and Muslims. In an editorial written on its mouth-piece ‘Saamana’, Sena has raised its criticism.

Shiv Sena has asked whether “selective acceptance” of Hindu illegal immigrants will lead to a religious war in India. Shiv Sena also accused that the BJP is indulging in “vote bank politics” under the garb of the Bill and this is not going to help the country in the long run.

“There is no dearth of problems in India now but still we are inviting new ones such as CAB. It looks like the Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill. It is true that there is no other country for Hindus except Hindustan. But by accepting only Hindus among the illegal immigrants, will it be a trigger of a religious war in the country?” it asked.

The Sena said that instead of bringing this contentious Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against Pakistan and other neighbouring countries where Hindus are persecuted in the name of religion.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, refugees belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship and will not be treated as illegal immigrants by the Indian government.