Actress Shweta Basu Prasad announces her separation with Rohit Mittal

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad starred in many films and TV shows since her childhood, got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Rohit in a private ceremony in December last year that only included her family members and close friends. Now, after one year, the duo has decided to call it splits and Shweta announced the news on Instagram.

Taking to social media, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interests, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your Cheerleader.”