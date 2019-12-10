Dh20 million ‘Big Raffle’ announced in Abu Dhabi: Details inside

The most popular raffle draw in UAE has announced its ever biggest draw. Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced the biggest raffle draw for the year.
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced ‘The Mighty 20 Million Series 211’ draw – starting from December 1 to 31, 2019.
The prize money is fixed as Dirham 20 million. The draw will be held on January 3, 2020.
People can buy tickets at www.bigticket.ae , or in-store at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Duty Free.
View this post on Instagram
One of the 20 reasons to buy The Mighty 20 Million is to buy your dream car! Buy your tickets now at www.bigticket.ae, or in-store at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Duty Free and get chance to transform your life at the start of 2020!
