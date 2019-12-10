DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Dh20 million ‘Big Raffle’ announced in Abu Dhabi: Details inside

Dec 10, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
The most popular raffle draw in UAE has announced its ever biggest draw. Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced the biggest raffle draw for the year.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced ‘The Mighty 20 Million Series 211’ draw – starting from December 1 to 31, 2019.

The prize money is fixed as Dirham 20 million. The draw will be held on January 3, 2020.

People can buy tickets at www.bigticket.ae , or in-store at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Duty Free.

