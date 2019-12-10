MS Dhoni to produce TV programme based on Army officers

Former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni is all set to turn a producer. The Indian cricketer will be producing a television show dedicated to Indian Army officers.

” The show will narrate stories of the brave Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees. With compelling stories and intriguing content on board, the show is slated for a 2020 release” said a source.

MS Dhoni who is enjoying his break from cricket has yet not reacted to the news about his retirement. Dhoni is Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Indian Army. He has undergone a training session soon after the ICC world cup.