See the video of a leopard savagely attacking a sleeping dog

A scary and shocking video of a leopard attacking a sleeping dog is roaming in the internet. The incident was occurred in Andheri in Mumbai in Maharashtra on Monday morning. The incident has made the public and resident scary and panic.

In the video the leopard can be seen approaching the dog that is sleeping on the stairs of a building. The big cat suddenly punched on the dog and grabbed it by the neck. The dog tried to free itself and managed to escape after the leopard got scared and run away by the loud noises created by the security guards of the building.

As per reports the leopard has attacked another dog too in the same area. The matter was informed to the forest officials and they have began search for the big cat.