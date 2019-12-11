CAB : Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s reply to Imran Khan goes viral

Condemning the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that this violated all norms of international human rights law. ‘We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS ‘Hindu Rashtra’ design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt,’ Imran Khan tweeted along with a news article of Al Jazeera .

Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had Twitter rolling on the floor laughing when on Tuesday he used funny emoticons to retweet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan said that “the bill violates international human rights” and “is part of the RSS ‘Hindu Rashtra’ design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government”.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan went all emojis on Imran Khan’s tweet.

