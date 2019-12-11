Rahul Gandhi slams CAB as ‘Criminal attack on Northeast’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Rajya Sabha or Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday.

“The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India,” Gandhi said on Twitter. “I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service,” he added.