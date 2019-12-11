Rohit Sharma reaches another milestone in international cricket

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma became the 1st Indian (3rd overall) to hit 400 sixes in international cricket during the third and series decider T20I against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday. After the visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd match, Rohit didn’t waste much time in finding his feet as he launched Sheldon Cottrell for a huge six over long-on to reach the landmark.

Only former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and West Indies’ Chris Gayle have hit more sixes than Rohit in international cricket. Gayle, with 534 sixes, holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes while Afridi, with 476 sixes, is second on the list.

Hitting his 400th six in his 354th match, Rohit is now the fastest to the feat with both Gayle (414) and Afridi (446) taking more matches than the Indian to do so.

Rohit, popularly known as ‘Hitman’, has so far hit 232 sixes in ODIs, 52 in Tests and 116 in T20Is. Always known for his six-hitting prowess, Rohit Sharma has now gone into an elite list which consists of 2 of the best T20 mavericks ever in Gayle and Afridi.

Rohit Sharma also holds the record for the most number of sixes hit in international cricket in 2019. He tops the charts with 68 and counting. Rohit had held the record in 2017 and 2018 as well wherein he had hit 65 and 74 maximums respectively.