Online Harassment: YouTube announces changes in user policy

To tackle online harassment, the popular video sharing platform YouTube has announced an array of changes in its user policy. The YouTube informed that the company will take strict action against veiled or implied threats such as content stimulating violence toward an individual or language suggesting physical violence.

The platform will also ban all contents that insults anyone based on race, gender, or sexual orientation. This rule is applicable to all including YouTube creators and public.

Contents will also be removed from channels which repeatedly harass someone. And if the behaviour is contituned then the Youtube will take strict actions including issuing strikes ands terminating the channel.