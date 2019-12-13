Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended high. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in green today.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,009.71 gaining by 428 points or 1.05%. NSE Nifty ended trading at 12086.70 registering a gain of 114.90 points or 0.96%.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Vedanta, Hindalco, Maruti, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS, Ultra Tech Cement, L&T, and Tata motors.

The top losers in the market were Dr.Reddy’s Lab, Bharati Airtel, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UPL.