Former Pakistan minister from Imran Khan’s PTI hails Modi and Amit Shah for CAB

A former Imran Khan party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MLA from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province Baldev Singh, has welcomed the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 and hailed PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for making it possible.

Fearing death, Pakistan’s Sikh ex-lawmaker had in September sought asylum in India over atrocities on minorities in Pakistan. Not only minorities but even Muslims aren’t safe in Pakistan, he said. “We are surviving in Pakistan with a lot of difficulties. I want Modi Sahab to do something for them. They are tortured there,” he had said on religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan.

According to report, the former PTI MLA, who has been living with his family in Indian Punjab’s Khanna Town from the past five months, said that this historic decision came as a ray of hope for the Hindu minorities in Islamic countries, as they were seeking asylum in India and were eagerly waiting for an action from the Indian government.

“We were expecting this as when we will be getting the Indian citizenship and it is now possible because of the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They have given us the gift of citizenship,” Baldev Singh said.