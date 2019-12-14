Google Chrome strengthened its privacy features: Details Inside

Search engine giant Google Chrome has announced that it has updated new features to secure the privacy of its users. The new privacy features are aimed at preventing cyber crimes.

The browser will offer now a real-time phishing protection on the desktop. This real-time phishing will give warning to a user while visiting a malicious site. The new predictive phishing protection will also issue a warning while entering a Google account password into a a site suspected of phishing.

Google Chrome will warn if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach on some site or app when you type your credentials into a website. The new updations were announced in the official blog of Google Chrome.