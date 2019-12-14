” If we remain silent, our constitution will be destroyed and country’s division will start’: Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today lashing at the union government said that if the people of India remain silent the constitution of the country will be destroyed and the division of the country will be start. Priyanka Gandhi said this while addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally organised by Congress in Delhi.

PG Vadra, Congress: I'd like to tell every citizen of this country – raise your voice. You love this country, become its voice. If we don't raise our voice, stay back in the darkness of fear & lies even in these circumstances, & stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/KHXyiYrRHA — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

” One who doesn’t fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary constitution will be destroyed and country’s division will start”, said Priyanka.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress at the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi: We will be as much responsible for this as much as the arrogant and lying leaders of BJP-RSS. https://t.co/7nr9AjLVhq — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

