IPL 2020: Players list for auction announced: See list

The list of players for the auction of the IPL 2020 was announced. The list was released on Friday. A total of 332 cricketers will be auctioned for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier league. The auction will be held on December 19.

A total of 186 Indian players and 143 foreign players and three players from Associate nations will be auctioned. Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer.

Seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, Angelo Mathews – opted to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs.20 crore.

Indian player Robin Uthappa is in the list with a base price of Rs.1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf pathan and Jaydev Unadkat has a base price of Rs.1 crore.