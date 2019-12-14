“Mahatma Gandhi suggested disbanding Congress after Independence” ,says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s “suggestion” to disband the “Congress as a platform” after India attained independence from the British in 1947.Mr Naidu also said everybody celebrated the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, clearing the decks for the construction of a Ram temple.

The vice president was speaking as the chief guest to mark the 40th Foundation Day of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) on the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) campus.

“Mahatma Gandhi gave two suggestions after Independence. First, he asked for the closure of the Congress as a platform. I am telling you for your information that the Congress was primarily a movement of people of different ideologies,” he said.

The vice president recalled that people had gathered under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bal Gangadhar Tilak with the goal to achieve independence.

“They came together and fought for independence. When independence was achieved, that work (struggle) was finished and there was no need for any discussion,” Mr Naidu said.

He said Mahatma Gandhi’s “second suggestion” to go back to villages is unfortunately forgotten. “We have (instead) shown our backs to villages,” he added.