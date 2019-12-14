Trailer of Chinese remake of ‘Drishyam’ Released: View trailers

Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph team’s ‘Drishyam’ was one of the biggest blockbuster of the Malayalam film industry. The film was the first Malayalam movie to collect Rs. 50 crore from the box-office.

many remakes of the family thriller has been released after its tremendous success. And adding the list of its remakes the latest remake of the film will be released on December 20. But this time not in India or in any Indian language but in China and Chinese language. Drishyam has been remade in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Sri Lankan.

Yes the Chinese remake of the Malayalam film will be released on December 20. The trailer of the film titled ‘Sheep without a shepherd’ has been released.

See various trailers of remakes of Drishyam movie:

1.Chinese

2. Hindi

3. Tamil

4. Telugu

5. Kannada

6. Sri Lanka