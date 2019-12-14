West Bengal CAB Protests : Several trains, buses and Toll Plaza set on fire

Several trains, buses and toll plaza were set on fire in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday as protests continued against the amended Citizenship Act continued in West Bengal. Several empty trains standing at the Krishnapur railway station in Murshidabad district were set on fire. Protesters also continued to block roads and disrupt rail services in different parts of the state. Several buses and a toll plaza were also set on fire in Murshidabad, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam’s Sonitpur district, killing its driver, even as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Saturday across the state amid a rail blockade, sit-ins and hunger strikes by different organisations, officials said.

The empty oil tanker, on its way for refilling petrol from Sipajhar in Udalguri district, was set ablaze by a group of people at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur on Friday night, police said. The driver of the tanker was taken to a private nursing home where he succumbed to severe burn injuries on Saturday morning, they said.