You can now ask ‘Alexa’ to play your podcasts: Details inside

Now users can ask Amazon Alexa to play podcasts of their choice. This was informed in a blog post by the company.

Spotify free and Premium users can avail the new facility. The Premium and Spotify free users a can now ask their podcasts to be played. The new feature is now live of Amazon Alexa users in US.

To avail this feature the user must must make Spotify as their default podcast and music provider in the Alexa settings. Then the user can enjoy their podcast by saying ‘Alexa’ followed by the command with the podcast name on Spotify for a hands free listening.

Users can also enjoy specific podcast, restart an episode, request the latest episode and many more by using Alexa.