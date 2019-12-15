14 killed, several others injured in bus accident

At least 14 people has lost their lives and several others were injured in a bus accident in nepal on Sunday. The accident took place in Sindhupalchok district.

The accident took place as the bus carrying 40 passengers skidded off the road in to fell into 500 meters below the road. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from the Kalinchowk temple.

#UPDATE Nepal: 14 persons dead & 19 injured after a bus carrying 40 passengers met with an accident in Sindhupalchok district, earlier today. https://t.co/2gdMYLAgBs pic.twitter.com/AccIXfZkcU — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

The search and rescue operation is progressing.And it is reported that death toll may increase.

The bus was coming from kalinchowk to Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu. As per the police the driver of the bus has fled the scene after the accident.