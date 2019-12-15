DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

14 killed, several others injured in bus accident

Dec 15, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
At least 14 people has lost their lives and several others were injured in a bus accident in nepal on Sunday. The accident took place in Sindhupalchok district.

The accident took place as the bus carrying 40 passengers skidded off the road in to fell into 500 meters below the road. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from the Kalinchowk temple.

The search and rescue operation is progressing.And it is reported that death toll may increase.

The bus was coming from kalinchowk to Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu. As per the police the driver of the bus has fled the scene after the accident.

