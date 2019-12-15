6.9-magnitude earthquake hits city: Video

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit Philippines on Sunday. The earthquake centered 56 kilometer southwest of the city of Davo, at a depth of 53 kilometer. This was informed by US Geological Survey.
WATCH: A powerful quake was felt at Marco Polo Hotel in Davao City on Sunday. | Video courtesy of Vberni Regalado pic.twitter.com/U7zJt8wfu1
— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 15, 2019
No Tsunami alert was issued by The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. No casualties and damages has been reported in the earthquake.
Linog here in Gensan. Scarrryyy! ? Linog in Mindanao. #Earthquake #EarthquakePh Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/WlgsAGVrPx
— Karla Dawn Besoña (@kalangtots) December 15, 2019
WATCH: Mallgoers and employees conduct evacuation procedures at SM CDO Downtown Premier as a powerful earthquake struck Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday afternoon, December 15. #QuakePH | via @DJDublado pic.twitter.com/Dh3UGWX6I2
— MovePH (@MovePH) December 15, 2019
