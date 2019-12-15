6.9-magnitude earthquake hits city: Video

DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Dec 15, 2019, 01:20 pm IST
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit Philippines on Sunday. The earthquake centered 56 kilometer southwest of the city of Davo, at a depth of 53 kilometer. This was informed by US Geological Survey.

No Tsunami alert was issued by The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. No casualties and damages has been reported in the earthquake.

