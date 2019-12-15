India vs West Indies 1st ODI: India losses early wickets

in cricket, India is batting first in the first One Day International against the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. West Indies has won the toss and opted to bowl first and send India to bat.

India has lost early wickets. The wickets of opener Lokesh Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli has took by the Windes bowlers.

As per final reports India is at 29 runs losing two wickets in 8 overs.

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedhar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.