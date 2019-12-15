Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination  postponed

The Joint CSIR- UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for candidates scheduled to appear in Assam and Meghalaya has been postponed. The national level exam to be conducted on December 15 has been postponed due to the current situation in the states.

The examination to be scheduled to conduct on December 15 will be conducted in all other states in the country as per schedule. The revised date of examination for candidates in Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon.

Around 6981 students has been registered for the examination in Assam. The NET has allotted 20 examination center in the state.

The northeastern states is witnessing violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.