CAB Protests : Police station set on fire in UP

Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill turned violent in Mau city, which is around 110 km east of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, when protesters reportedly set fire to half a dozen vehicles near Mirza Hadi Chowk in Dakshin Tola police station area on Monday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, a large number of locals protesting against the amended citizenship law also blocked the road. When police asked them to lift the road blockade, they got enraged and damaged several vehicles.

The protesters indulged in heavy stone pelting on police. They then barged into Dakshin Tola police station and broke tables, chairs and a few bikes parked in the police station.

Thereafter, police lobbed teargas and beat protesters with lathis to drive them away. Police also had to resort to firing to bring situation under control.

Superintendent of police Anurag Arya and District magistrate have reached the spot. A top official said that the situation is under control.

Amid escalating protests, the Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory to state governments to closely track social media messages that have the potential to incite violence.