“Modi govt has started a war on country and its people”,says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday launched a blistering attack at the central government over the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

In a statement, Sonia said: “Modi Government has started a war on the country and its people. The Modi government has become mother of violence and partition. The government has pushed the country to an atmosphere of hatred and it is burning the future of the youngsters”.

“The government itself is playing politics. Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are burning. Four people have died in police firing in Assam alone. From Delhi to Bengal, the violence and protests have erupted all over. The Home Minister does not have the courage to go to the northeast,” said the statement.

The Congress chief also said that the intention of the Modi government is clear ? spreading instability and violence in the country.

Sonia”s reaction came a day after Delhi Police launched a crackdown on the students in the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia. The police and the students had a face-off which left many students and police personnel injured.

Earlier on Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a sit-in protest against the police atrocities at the iconic India Gate on Monday.